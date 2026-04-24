Cruise ship crew recover five deceased bodies from Mediterranean Sea

The crew of a US-operated cruise ship recovered the remains of five deceased individuals who were found floating in the water in the Mediterranean Sea earlier this week.

Princess Cruises' ship Sapphire Princess was en route to Cartagena in Spain when her crew saw a lifejacket on the surface while underway in the Western Mediterranean on Tuesday, April 21.

The ship turned around and launched a rescue tender with an embarked crew to investigate. The crew subsequently recovered five bodies from the water and brought these on board the larger vessel.