Cruise lines avoid Mexico ports after surge in cartel violence

Major US cruise operators are diverting ships from parts of Mexico after a wave of violence triggered by the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” in a military raid.
At least 25 National Guard officers and 34 suspected gang members died in clashes after the raid on early Sunday, as cartel groups set fire to vehicles in more than 80 roadblocks across more than a dozen states, authorities said.
Here are some key details on reactions from cruise operators:
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said its 4,000-passenger cruise, Norwegian Bliss, will skip its planned Puerto Vallarta call on Wednesday, with further changes for ships scheduled to call at Mexico to be communicated directly to guests.
Carnival Corporation said its Royal Princess cruise bypassed Puerto Vallarta on Monday, extending its Cabo San Lucas stop overnight and scheduled to visit Mazatlán on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the company's subsidiary Holland America-operated Zuiderdam ship skipped Puerto Vallarta for a day at sea.
Royal Caribbean said no itinerary changes have been made so far, but guests and travel agents would be notified directly if plans change.
