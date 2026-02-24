Cruise lines avoid Mexico ports after surge in cartel violence

Major US cruise operators are diverting ships from parts of Mexico after a wave of violence triggered by the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as “El Mencho,” in a military raid.

At least 25 National Guard officers and 34 suspected gang members died in clashes after the raid on early Sunday, as cartel groups set fire to vehicles in more than 80 roadblocks across more than a dozen states, authorities said.

Here are some key details on reactions from cruise operators: