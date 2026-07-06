Critical Metals Corporation acquires cruise ship to be used as worker accommodation vessel

CRML expects that the vessel purchased for €7.5 million (US$8.6 million) will provide flexible housing capacity for project personnel while minimising additional demand on local housing and hotel capacity in Greenland. She is also expected to facilitate reliable transportation throughout the region.

By providing self-contained accommodation for its workforce, CRML aims to avoid placing strain on the limited hotel and tourism infrastructure in Qaqortoq and the surrounding region.

The company intends to moor the vessel adjacent to the Tanbreez project to support site operation, which will require approval from the Government of Greenland. By integrating accommodation and transport into a single maritime platform, CRML expects to improve logistical efficiency associated with remote Arctic operations, enhance workforce safety, improve operational efficiency, and support the timely execution of project development activities.