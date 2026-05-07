Countries scramble to track passengers of virus-hit cruise ship

Countries worldwide on Thursday scrambled to prevent further spread of the hantavirus, after an outbreak on a cruise ship, by tracking those who had already disembarked before the virus was detected and anyone in close contact with them since.

Three people - a Dutch couple and a German national - died in the outbreak on the Hondius. Eight people, including a Swiss citizen, are suspected to have contracted the virus, which is usually spread by rodents but can in rare cases be transmitted among people, the World Health Organisation said.

All passengers who disembarked in St. Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean, where the ship made a stop on April 24, have been contacted, the ship's operator said, adding this included people from at least 12 countries, among them seven British citizens and six from the US. The first confirmed case of hantavirus came in early May.