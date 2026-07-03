Company introduces Yangtze River cruise packages for Russian guests

Russian company Doninturflot has begun offering cruise packages for Russian tourists on the Yangtze River in China.
Three departures by the luxury cruise ship Century Victory are scheduled for autumn from the middle of October to early November 2026. This period was chosen as it is considered the most ideal for cruises in central China due to the comfortable climate that comes with the end of the rainy season.
Each 12-day itinerary will include the cities of Zhangjiajie, Yichang, Wushan, Fengdu and Chongqing among its stops.
This will be Doninturflot's second international river travel offering for its Russian customers. In 2025, the company had offered cruise packages that covered various stops in Vietnam and Cambodia via the Mekong River.
Century Victory is owned by Century Cruises based in Chongqing. The ship, which entered service in 2022, measures 149.99 metres long and can carry up 650 guests.
The vessel is fitted with an electric propulsion system to permit navigation in areas with sensitive environments.