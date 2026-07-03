Company introduces Yangtze River cruise packages for Russian guests

Russian company Doninturflot has begun offering cruise packages for Russian tourists on the Yangtze River in China.

Three departures by the luxury cruise ship Century Victory are scheduled for autumn from the middle of October to early November 2026. This period was chosen as it is considered the most ideal for cruises in central China due to the comfortable climate that comes with the end of the rainy season.

Each 12-day itinerary will include the cities of Zhangjiajie, Yichang, Wushan, Fengdu and Chongqing among its stops.