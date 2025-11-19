China's Tianjin Orient to acquire second large cruise ship

The 2,700-guest ship is being prepared for her delivery voyage to her new owner in China. Following a complete renovation there, she will enter service with TOIC in 2026, and all her departures will be from Tianjin in northern China.

Goddess of the Night will be the second ship to acquired by TOIC. The first was the 1998-built, 77,500GT Charming (ex-Dream), which was acquired from Chinese joint venture Sanya International Cruise Development in early 2023.

The ship was once owned by Carnival Corporation. She is one of more than 20 ships that had been sold by Carnival as part of its downsizing measures following the onset of Covid-19.