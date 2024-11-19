China's newest cruise port begins operations
Operations formally began at the Beibu Gulf International Cruise Homeport in Beihai the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China on Friday, November 15.
The commencement of operations at the port was marked by the launch of a new cruise ship route between Beihai and the Vietnamese cruise port of Ha Long.
The new cruise port at Beihai is one of a planned 12 to be built under a project by the Chinese Ministry of Transport. Facilities include two berths, a passenger transport centre, and a terminal.
The first departure from the Beibu Gulf International Cruise Homeport was made by Blue Dream Melody, a cruise ship owned by Chinese cruise company Blue Dream Cruises. It is one of the first voyages to be served by the ship following a refit that spanned two and a half months.
Modifications on Blue Dream Melody include overall refurbishment, incorporation of shore charging capability, renovation of 35 guest cabins on six decks, and installation of large outdoor viewing screens on the open deck.