China Merchants Group pulls out of local cruise market

Chinese conglomerate the China Merchants Group (CMG) has withdrawn from an effort to develop a local luxury cruise brand as part of a joint venture with US counterpart Viking.

The JV was formed in 2021 at around the same time that CMG acquired a Viking-operated ship, the 2017-built Viking Sun, for nearly US$400 million.

Renamed China Merchants Eden, the ship was recently put up for sail after CMG decided to pull her from service due to low passenger numbers, resulting in reported losses.