Celebrity Cruises takes delivery of fifth ship in class

Celebrity Cruises took delivery of a new cruise ship from French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique on Thursday, October 23.
Celebrity Xcel is the fifth ship in a series ordered by Celebrity Cruises. Her inaugural cruise season will be in the Caribbean with departures from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The ship has a length of 1,003 feet (300 metres), a beam of 127 feet (38.7 metres), a draught of 27 feet (8.2 metres), a passenger capacity of 2,908, and a gross tonnage of approximately 140,600. The 3,260 guest accommodations include balcony staterooms, some of which have panoramic windows.
The vessel's propulsion system is tri-fuel capable, while future modifications will enable it to operate on methanol. This will make Celebrity Xcel the first ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet to be fuelled by methanol.
Celebrity Xcel will sail on seven-night itineraries that will include calls in Mexico, the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, and Sint Maarten.
On the same day as Celebrity Xcel's delivery, Chantiers de l'Atlantique began construction of the sixth ship in the series, which will be named Celebrity Xcite. The ship is scheduled to enter service in 2028.