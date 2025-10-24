Celebrity Cruises takes delivery of fifth ship in class

The ship has a length of 1,003 feet (300 metres), a beam of 127 feet (38.7 metres), a draught of 27 feet (8.2 metres), a passenger capacity of 2,908, and a gross tonnage of approximately 140,600. The 3,260 guest accommodations include balcony staterooms, some of which have panoramic windows.

The vessel's propulsion system is tri-fuel capable, while future modifications will enable it to operate on methanol. This will make Celebrity Xcel the first ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet to be fuelled by methanol.