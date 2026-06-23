Carnival forecasts Q3 profit below estimates as fuel costs rise, shares dive

Carnival Corporation on Tuesday forecast third-quarter profit below estimates, as elevated fuel costs and geopolitical tensions continued to squeeze margins, sending its shares down about five per cent.

Cruise operators, heavily reliant on fuel oil and marine gas oil, have been grappling with a tougher operating environment after the Middle East conflict heightened concerns over prolonged supply disruptions.

Carnival also posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter revenue and said that geopolitical volatility weighed on bookings, particularly for European itineraries in the Mediterranean, which were closest to the conflict.