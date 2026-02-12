Cruise

Carnival Cruise Line reports no labour deficiencies found during recent ship inspection in Darwin, Australia

Operator derides local maritime union's accusations as part of recruitment drive
US-based Carnival Cruise Line said that no deficiencies were found during a recent surprise inspection by Australian maritime regulators on one of its ships.

Officials from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) boarded the Carnival ship Carnival Encounter at the Port of Darwin earlier this week to investigate alleged violations of labour and safety standards.

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) said a crewmember who requested anonymity had come forward with reports of skin disease, unsafe drinking water, and crew being forced to work while sick.

However, Carnival told local media that AMSA found no such deficiencies during its inspection of the ship and that the regulator did not require the company to implement any follow-up actions.

Carnival remarked that the MUA's recent actions in elevating the alleged violations were merely a means to get attention and thus recruit more members.

A spokesperson for Carnival told ABC News that the company holds, "shipboard team members in the highest regard," and that it respects the need for an inspection to be conducted.

"We welcome AMSA's oversight as an important assurance mechanism for our crew and our operations," the spokesperson added.

Carnival Encounter has since departed Darwin. Her most recent AIS track shows her en route to the Port of Singapore with an ETA of 06:00 local time on Monday, February 16.

