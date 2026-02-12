Carnival Cruise Line reports no labour deficiencies found during recent ship inspection in Darwin, Australia

US-based Carnival Cruise Line said that no deficiencies were found during a recent surprise inspection by Australian maritime regulators on one of its ships.

Officials from the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) boarded the Carnival ship Carnival Encounter at the Port of Darwin earlier this week to investigate alleged violations of labour and safety standards.

The Maritime Union of Australia (MUA) said a crewmember who requested anonymity had come forward with reports of skin disease, unsafe drinking water, and crew being forced to work while sick.