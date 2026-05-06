FEATURE | Canary Islands to host cruise ship after deadly hantavirus outbreak

A luxury cruise ship that has been hit by an outbreak of the deadly hantavirus was preparing to travel from Cape Verde towards Europe on Wednesday after the Spanish Government gave permission for it to dock in the Canary Islands.

The Spanish Health Ministry said it had been asked by the World Health Organisation and the European Union to take the Hondius, "in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles".

It said it would also on Tuesday evening receive a medical flight carrying the ship's doctor, a Dutch national who it said was gravely ill, following a formal request from the Dutch Government.

A Dutch couple and a German national have died since the outbreak manifested in early April, while a British national was evacuated from the ship and is in intensive care in South Africa, officials said.

Two crew members require urgent medical care, the Dutch-flagged Hondius ship's operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said. Another person on board with a suspected case has only reported a mild fever.