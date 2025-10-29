Antarctica21's new hybrid polar cruise ship hits the water

Chilean shipbuilder Asenav recently launched a new hybrid polar cruise ship ordered by local operator Antarctica21.
Magellan Discoverer will be the first hybrid-electric expedition cruise ship ever built in the Americas, according to her owner.
The ship will be fitted with a hybrid-electric propulsion system consisting of diesel engines and lithium-ion batteries. Antarctica21 said this system will allow it to reduce CO₂ emissions, lower underwater noise, and improve energy efficiency throughout its voyages.
The ship will also feature intelligent energy management systems that can recycle heat from the engines to warm onboard spaces and recover power from the lifts to help recharge the batteries.
Magellan Discoverer is being built to IMO Tier III standards and Polar Class 6 classification, thus ensuring that she will be able to operate safely in Antarctic waters.
The completed ship will have a length of 94 metres and space for 76 guests plus 67 crewmembers. Design work on the interior spaces is provided by Tomas Tillberg Design.
The ship will now enter the final phase of construction, which will include outfitting, integration of navigation systems, and technical trials. Delivery is scheduled for September 2026.