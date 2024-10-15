American Cruise Lines orders two additional coastal ships

American Maverick and American Ranger will both begin cruising in 2026, directly following the 2025 debuts of sister ships American Patriot and American Pioneer and the riverboat American Encore.

Capable of accommodating 125 guests, American Maverick and American Ranger will be fully stabilised coastwise ships for smooth sailing along the Eastern Seaboard. All four Patriot-class ships will increase the itinerary options for ACL's growing selection of coastal cruises from Maine to Florida.