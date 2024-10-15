American Cruise Lines orders two additional coastal ships
American Cruise Lines (ACL) has awarded Chesapeake Shipbuilding a contract for the construction of two additional Patriot-class coastal cruise ships.
American Maverick and American Ranger will both begin cruising in 2026, directly following the 2025 debuts of sister ships American Patriot and American Pioneer and the riverboat American Encore.
Capable of accommodating 125 guests, American Maverick and American Ranger will be fully stabilised coastwise ships for smooth sailing along the Eastern Seaboard. All four Patriot-class ships will increase the itinerary options for ACL's growing selection of coastal cruises from Maine to Florida.
Each new ship will offer five decks with elegant interior design and 100 per cent private balcony accommodations. There will be 56 spacious staterooms for both double and single occupancy.
The fourth deck on each ship will house all-suite accommodations ranging from 420 to 620 square feet (39 to 58 square metres). Each ship's fifth deck will be dedicated to relaxation and recreation, offering panoramic views, comfortable lounge seating, a 360-degree walking track, and a casual outdoor cafe.