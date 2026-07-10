Bourbon PSV temporarily converted into gravel pack unit to support well completion

At the request of an undisclosed client, a platform supply vessel (PSV) operated by France's Bourbon Offshore was mobilised to serve as a temporary gravel pack unit.

Bourbon said the work on the PSV Bourbon Explorer 519 was the first time that a vessel typically dedicated to offshore logistics transport was fully reconfigured to become a temporary industrial platform designed for well completion operations.

"This operation marks a significant evolution in the use of support vessels, demonstrating their ability to be adapted to complex technical missions beyond their traditional scope," Bourbon said in a social media post.