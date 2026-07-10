Bourbon PSV temporarily converted into gravel pack unit to support well completion

At the request of an undisclosed client, a platform supply vessel (PSV) operated by France's Bourbon Offshore was mobilised to serve as a temporary gravel pack unit.
Bourbon said the work on the PSV Bourbon Explorer 519 was the first time that a vessel typically dedicated to offshore logistics transport was fully reconfigured to become a temporary industrial platform designed for well completion operations.
"This operation marks a significant evolution in the use of support vessels, demonstrating their ability to be adapted to complex technical missions beyond their traditional scope," Bourbon said in a social media post.
The company explained that the principle of gravel packing is applied before a well is brought into production.
The process involves injecting into the wellbore a mixture of brine and calibrated gravel, designed to form a natural filter. This system retains sand and solid particles while allowing hydrocarbons to flow, thereby ensuring long-term well stability and performance.
To meet the requirements of this operation, Bourbon Explorer 519 was transformed into a mobile treatment unit. The PSV's deck was fitted with fully integrated industrial equipment enabling the storage, preparation, and conditioning of the mixture directly on board. High-capacity silos, pumping systems, filtration units, and supporting steel structures were installed and secured on the vessel.
Bourbon said this transformation required significant upfront engineering work to ensure vessel stability despite the addition of heavy and concentrated loads. The structural design, deck strength, and the vessel’s ability to maintain dynamic positioning close to drilling installations were all subjected to rigorous technical validation.
Beyond the technical dimension, the vessel was also integrated into an unusual project organisation. In addition to her crew, specialised teams came on board to manage the operation, temporarily turning the PSV into both a worksite and a living base for all personnel involved. This co-activity required enhanced coordination and strict adherence to offshore safety standards.
While the intervention itself lasted only a few days, the filter installed in the well will remain in place throughout its entire production life, directly influencing the quality and continuity of operations.