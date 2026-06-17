Transocean secures rig contracts in Norway and Australia worth $185m

Oil drilling company Transocean has secured contract awards for two of its harsh environment semisubmersibles, totalling approximately $185 million in firm contract backlog. The fixtures involve work in Norway and Australia, scheduled to begin in 2027 and 2028.

Under the first agreement, the Transocean Norge was awarded a five-well contract by Harbour Energy in Norway for an estimated 300 days of work.

Transocean expects the campaign to begin in the first quarter of 2028 in direct continuation of the rig's current programme, contributing approximately $149 million to the backlog with options for an additional three wells.