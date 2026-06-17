Transocean secures rig contracts in Norway and Australia worth $185m

Oil drilling company Transocean has secured contract awards for two of its harsh environment semisubmersibles, totalling approximately $185 million in firm contract backlog. The fixtures involve work in Norway and Australia, scheduled to begin in 2027 and 2028.
Under the first agreement, the Transocean Norge was awarded a five-well contract by Harbour Energy in Norway for an estimated 300 days of work.
Transocean expects the campaign to begin in the first quarter of 2028 in direct continuation of the rig's current programme, contributing approximately $149 million to the backlog with options for an additional three wells.
For the second charter, Santos awarded the Transocean Equinox a two-well contract in Australia for an estimated 90 days. The company stated that operations are expected to start in the second quarter of 2027, yielding around $36 million in backlog with five further one-well options.
Both backlog estimates exclude potential revenue from mobilisation and additional services.
The company stated it currently owns or holds partial ownership interests in a fleet of 27 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 20 ultra-deepwater floaters and seven harsh environment floaters.