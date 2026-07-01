Transocean secures $1b rig agreement with Equinor for Norway shelf

Transocean has secured an agreement with Equinor, pending licensing approvals, to deploy three of its harsh environment semi-submersible rigs on the Norwegian shelf.

The deal, which spans seven rig years, is valued at over $1 billion in contract backlog, excluding additional services.

According to a statement from Transocean, the base rate for the contract is set at $399,000 daily, though adjustments applied before the start date are projected to push the effective day rate past $400,000.