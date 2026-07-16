Shengli 295
Shengli 295
Standby/Emergency Vessels

VESSEL REVIEW | Shengli 295 – Offshore guard/supply vessel to support operations at Chinese oil field

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The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group, has handed over a new large offshore guard and rescue vessel to China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).

Shengli 295 (胜利295) will be operated primarily in the Sinopec-managed Shengli oil field in the Yellow River Delta near the Bohai Sea, China’s second-largest oil field with a rated output of 650,000 barrels per day.

Her other functions will include anchor handling, towing, crew transfer, and transport of cargo such as fuel oil, fresh water and tools for use by technicians on offshore platforms.

Multi-role platform for long-endurance deployments

Shengli 295
Shengli 295

Design work on Shengli 295 was undertaken by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute in compliance with China Classification Society requirements including those that cover ocean-going tugs, salvage vessels, and class B2 ice area reinforcement.

Capable of operating in harsh environments, the vessel has a length of 81 metres (270 feet), a beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a draught of 6.2 metres (20 feet) at full load, a depth of 7.8 metres (26 feet), and an all-electric propulsion system with two azimuthing propellers and a total installed power of 10,000 kW.

The propulsion will deliver a top speed of 16 knots, a bollard pull of 160 tons, and a maximum endurance of 30 days.

Outfitted for secondary emergency response functions

The vessel also boasts a DP2 system and Fifi2 equipment including a pump with a discharge rate of 7,200 cubic metres per hour and three monitors. She was built to withstand Beaufort Force 11 conditions characterised by wind speeds of between 56 and 63 knots.

Shengli 295 has already commenced operations at her namesake oil field. One of her initial duties was towing an offshore rig into position at the field.

Shengli 295
Shengli 295Sinopec
Shengli 295
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Standby vessel
Classification: China Classification Society
Flag: China
Owner: China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation
Designer: Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute, China
Builder: Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, China
Length overall: 81 metres (270 feet)
Beam: 18 metres (59 feet)
Draught: 6.2 metres (20 feet)
Depth: 7.8 metres (26 feet)
Main engines: 10,000 kW
Propulsion: 2 x propellers
Maximum speed: 16 knots
Bollard pull: 160 tons
Dynamic positioning: DP2
Firefighting equipment: Pump; monitors
Operational area: Bohai Sea
Asia
China
Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute
China Classification Society
Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group
China Shipbuilding Group
Bohai Sea
China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation
Shengli 295 (vessel)
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