VESSEL REVIEW | Shengli 295 – Offshore guard/supply vessel to support operations at Chinese oil field
The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group, has handed over a new large offshore guard and rescue vessel to China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).
Shengli 295 (胜利295) will be operated primarily in the Sinopec-managed Shengli oil field in the Yellow River Delta near the Bohai Sea, China’s second-largest oil field with a rated output of 650,000 barrels per day.
Her other functions will include anchor handling, towing, crew transfer, and transport of cargo such as fuel oil, fresh water and tools for use by technicians on offshore platforms.
Multi-role platform for long-endurance deployments
Design work on Shengli 295 was undertaken by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute in compliance with China Classification Society requirements including those that cover ocean-going tugs, salvage vessels, and class B2 ice area reinforcement.
Capable of operating in harsh environments, the vessel has a length of 81 metres (270 feet), a beam of 18 metres (59 feet), a draught of 6.2 metres (20 feet) at full load, a depth of 7.8 metres (26 feet), and an all-electric propulsion system with two azimuthing propellers and a total installed power of 10,000 kW.
The propulsion will deliver a top speed of 16 knots, a bollard pull of 160 tons, and a maximum endurance of 30 days.
Outfitted for secondary emergency response functions
The vessel also boasts a DP2 system and Fifi2 equipment including a pump with a discharge rate of 7,200 cubic metres per hour and three monitors. She was built to withstand Beaufort Force 11 conditions characterised by wind speeds of between 56 and 63 knots.
Shengli 295 has already commenced operations at her namesake oil field. One of her initial duties was towing an offshore rig into position at the field.