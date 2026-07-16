VESSEL REVIEW | Shengli 295 – Offshore guard/supply vessel to support operations at Chinese oil field

The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group, has handed over a new large offshore guard and rescue vessel to China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).

Shengli 295 (胜利295) will be operated primarily in the Sinopec-managed Shengli oil field in the Yellow River Delta near the Bohai Sea, China’s second-largest oil field with a rated output of 650,000 barrels per day.

Her other functions will include anchor handling, towing, crew transfer, and transport of cargo such as fuel oil, fresh water and tools for use by technicians on offshore platforms.