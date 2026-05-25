Russian design firm unveils ice-capable standby vessel

Russia's Topaz Design Bureau has unveiled concept images of a new standby vessel that will support operations at offshore oil and gas platforms.

Vessels belonging to the Project TDSV01 series will be capable of operation even in ice conditions, thus ensuring year-round standby support for offshore platforms.

Each vessel in the series will have a length of 80.3 metres, a beam of 16.9 metres, a maximum draught of four metres, and a deadweight of 1,700. Construction will be undertaken in compliance with the requirements of the Arc5 notation of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.