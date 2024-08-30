Equinor proposes emergency preparedness scheme for Barents Sea
Equinor will establish and operate a new area-wide emergency preparedness solution for the southwestern Barents Sea. The solution will add new resources, expertise, and capabilities that will strengthen safety and emergency preparedness in this ocean area.
Equinor said this is a collaboration with Vår Energi, operator of the Goliat field, and initiated by the Barents Sea Operation Cooperation (BASOP). The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority has given its consent to the establishment of the area-wide emergency preparedness system, which will be operational from January 1, 2025.
The new area-wide emergency preparedness system will further strengthen the emergency preparedness and is dimensioned to deal with emergency preparedness incidents in an ocean area characterised by long distances, harsh weather conditions, and important natural resources. The solution enables interaction and sharing of common resources, and other companies may join later.
Grete B. Haaland, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Exploration and Production North, said a new emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) will be built as part of the project.
Haaland added that Equinor has worked closely with local fishing fleets on emergency preparedness in the Barents Sea since the start-up of Goliat, where the company is a licensee.
The area-wide emergency preparedness system for the southwestern Barents Sea includes:
An all-weather search and rescue (AWSAR) helicopter stationed at Hammerfest Airport
Three ERRVs with standing oil spill response capabilities (NOFO standard). One vessel is dedicated to the Goliat field and one is dedicated to the Johan Castberg field, in addition to one joint ERRV.
Construction of a new ERRV that will also feature inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) capabilities to contribute to safety, short response times, and inspections
Continuous ocean and ice monitoring.
Monitoring and follow-up from Equinor's operations centre in Bergen with physical infrastructure, digital systems, and round-the-clock staffing
Increased interaction, central coordination and mutual agreement between the companies that are part of the area-wide emergency preparedness
Oil spill response equipment at the NOFO base in Hammerfest for possible mobilisation on platform supply vessels (PSVs)