Equinor proposes emergency preparedness scheme for Barents Sea

Equinor said this is a collaboration with Vår Energi, operator of the Goliat field, and initiated by the Barents Sea Operation Cooperation (BASOP). The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority has given its consent to the establishment of the area-wide emergency preparedness system, which will be operational from January 1, 2025.

The new area-wide emergency preparedness system will further strengthen the emergency preparedness and is dimensioned to deal with emergency preparedness incidents in an ocean area characterised by long distances, harsh weather conditions, and important natural resources. The solution enables interaction and sharing of common resources, and other companies may join later.