SFL Corporation signs $170m drilling contract for rig in Canada

Bermuda-based shipowner SFL Corporation has finalised a drilling agreement with an unnamed multinational oil and gas firm for the semi-submersible rig Hercules. Representing an estimated value of $170 million, the contract will span a minimum term of 400 days.

The charter is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2027, according to a company statement. Currently located in Norway, the vessel will undergo preparations for mobilisation to Canada later this year.

Norwegian offshore contractor Odfjell Drilling is scheduled to manage the rig on behalf of the company throughout the duration of the agreement.