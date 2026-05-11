Saudi's ADES Holding reports record results in Q1 2026

ADES Holding Company reported record financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, following the acquisition of Shelf Drilling.

Revenue for the period increased 62.6 per cent to SAR2.39 billion ($0.64 billion) as offshore operations across its global platform remained strong, the company highlighted.

Profit reached SAR240.9 million during the first quarter, representing a 22.5 per cent rise compared to the same period in 2025. The company said it expects margins to gradually recover as integration progresses and operational synergies are realised.