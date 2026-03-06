VESSEL REVIEW | CL Spec Lisa – Versatile PSV for operation off West Africa
Cyprus-based CSM Energy has taken delivery of a new platform supply vessel (PSV).
CL Spec Lisa is the first in a new series of PSVs developed in response to market demand for vessels that are capable of performing a range of logistics-related tasks.
The newbuild has a steel hull, an LOA of approximately 82 metres (270 feet), a beam of 17 metres (56 feet), a draught of 6.3 metres (21 feet), a depth of 7.8 metres (26 feet), a clear deck area of 800 square metres (8,600 square feet), a deadweight of 3,900, and a gross tonnage of 3,348.
Flexibility in cargo transport and supply operations
The clear deck can be used to transport a range of payloads, typically ISO containers, spare parts and heavy equipment, for use at offshore platforms. On return trips, the vessel can transport waste material for proper onshore disposal.
A diesel-electric propulsion setup that includes two azimuthing propellers and two bow tunnel thrusters delivers a service speed of 13 knots. Fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 365.6 cubic metres (80,420 gallons).
Also fitted are dedicated tanks for storing water, drilling mud, and other types of liquid cargo to be delivered to platforms. Some of the tanks can also house oil that has been recovered during spill response operations.
Laid out to ensure improved comfort
The PSV boasts a DP2 system and an energy storage system capable of peak shaving for improved efficiency. Her Fifi1 external firefighting equipment meanwhile includes pumps and water monitors with a discharge rate of 1,200 cubic metres (260,000 gallons) per hour.
CL Spec Lisa was designed by Sinopacific Engineering and Contracting and built by Nantong Rainbow Offshore and Engineering Equipment. The vessel complies with Liberian flag requirements and Bureau Veritas class rules including those under the COMF-NOISE and COMF-VIB 3 notations, which indicate reduced noise and vibration levels, and the UMS notation, which means the machinery spaces can operate for up to 16 hours without manual supervision.
The PSV is owned by Tianjin Haiyan No 5 Leasing and managed by CSM Energy. She has already entered operations and has been regularly deployed off West Africa.