VESSEL REVIEW | CL Spec Lisa – Versatile PSV for operation off West Africa

The clear deck can be used to transport a range of payloads, typically ISO containers, spare parts and heavy equipment, for use at offshore platforms. On return trips, the vessel can transport waste material for proper onshore disposal.

A diesel-electric propulsion setup that includes two azimuthing propellers and two bow tunnel thrusters delivers a service speed of 13 knots. Fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 365.6 cubic metres (80,420 gallons).

Also fitted are dedicated tanks for storing water, drilling mud, and other types of liquid cargo to be delivered to platforms. Some of the tanks can also house oil that has been recovered during spill response operations.