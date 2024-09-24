Singapore shipyard to feature AI-powered technologies

This new facility will replace ST Engineering’s Tuas Yard, whose lease expires at the end of 2024.

Twice the size of its existing Tuas Yard, the Gul Yard is designed to handle larger, more complex projects with greater precision and efficiency. ST Engineering said the yard's expanded capacity will shorten turnaround times, provide improved support for local naval requirements, and enable the company to explore new market segments, including offshore renewables projects, offshore support vessels (OSVs) for the oil and gas industry, as well as refits, upgrades and comprehensive operations and support services for local and international customers.