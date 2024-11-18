OPINION | Global OSV fleet utilisation projected to reach 78 per cent by 2027

Robust 45 per cent growth in offshore EPC investment

Oil prices sustained above US$80/bbl since January as weaker demand fundamentals were offset by geopolitical risk in the Middle East and stagnant supply. Seasonal demand growth coupled with full OPEC+ cuts before the group’s announcement to roll back on voluntary reduction from September should drive tightness in the global oil markets and maintain prices in the US$80-US$90/bbl range; an attractive level to encourage investments into new projects.

Upstream engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) spend is projected to reach US$63 billion for 2024, an annual uptick of 45 per cent (see below). The top three spending regions for 2024 are Latin America (33 per cent), Southeast Asia (14 per cent) and the Middle East (12 per cent). Middle Eastern offshore investment for 2024 is forecast at US$7.8 billion, a dip of 49 per cent after Saudi Aramco revoked its decision to increase production capacity to 13 million barrels per day by 2027.