Nam Cheong sells platform support vessel for $19.8m

Nam Cheong entered into a sales agreement with an undisclosed Indonesian customer on January 26 to sell an 11-year-old platform support vessel for $19.8 million. The 3,000 DWT vessel is intended for immediate deployment by the buyer.

Nam Cheong stated the sale is part of its fleet reprofiling initiatives and is expected to contribute positively to the company's earnings for the financial year ending 2026.

The company remarked that the transaction coincides with a rise in offshore activities in Indonesia. Investments in upstream oil and gas in the region reached a decade-high of $7.19 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 28.6 per cent increase year-on-year.