Heidmar Maritime reports revenue rise for first quarter of 2026

Heidmar Maritime Holdings reported a rise in total revenues to $18.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, up from $5.8 million in the same period of 2025.

The Greek shipping firm attributed this increase to a higher number of vessels executing short-term spot and time charter voyages during the three-month period.

Eight vessels operated under these charters in the first quarter of 2026 compared to just one in the previous year, including the platform supply vessel ACE Supplier which began operations in April 2025. This expansion helped generate a net income of $2,784,690, compared to a net loss of $6,033,120 recorded in the first quarter of 2025.