Havila Shipping reports Q3 profit growth amid debt value adjustments

Havila Shipping has reported a profit before tax of NOK9 million ($900,000) for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from NOK3.3 million in the same period last year. The result was positively impacted by a value adjustment of the company's debt amounting to NOK38.7 million, compared to a negative adjustment of NOK30.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Freight revenues for the quarter totalled NOK149.3 million, representing an increase of NOK8.5 million year-on-year. However, revenues decreased by NOK16.2 million compared to the previous quarter.