Golden Energy Offshore Services posts quarterly and full-year loss

Golden Energy Offshore Services has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Norway-based shipowner recorded a total income of NOK45.2 million ($4.86 million) and a net loss of NOK138.6 million for the three-month period.

For the full year of 2025, the company posted a total income of NOK369.8 million and a net loss of NOK194.7 million. GEOS said these figures are currently under review and will be finalised in its annual report.

The company said it recently capitalised on strong demand in the sale and purchase market by selling three of its platform supply vessels at high valuations. The transactions included the sale of Energy Empress for $30 million, Energy Partner for $27.3 million, and Energy Passion for $28 million.