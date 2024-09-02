Equinor to operate ammonia-powered supply vessel following refit
Equinor has entered into an agreement with Norwegian shipping company Eidesvik Offshore for the conversion of the supply vessel Viking Energy to ammonia operation.
The vessel will be fully converted and put into operation with low emissions in 2026. Upon entering service, it will supply Equinor's installations on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).
Equinor and Eidesvik Offshore have been collaborating on the use of environmental technology on Viking Energy for 21 years. Equinor said converting the vessel to ammonia operation will result in an emissions reduction of at least 70 per cent.
In addition to using the vessel on operations, Equinor will contribute to funding the conversion to ammonia operation. The project has received €5 million (US$4.2 million) in support through the EU Horizon Europe programme.
The necessary conversion and installation of the new engine together with the complete fuel gas supply system and exhaust after-treatment from will take place in 2026.