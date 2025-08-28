Eidesvik Offshore reports eight per cent profit increase in Q2

Freight revenue in Q2 2025 increased seven per cent compared to Q2 2024, and gross operating profit, adjusted for other income, increased eight per cent.

YTD the numbers increased close to nine per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. This was driven mainly by higher utilisation, both for Q2 and YTD. Gross operating profit margin, adjusted for other income, increased from 38 per cent in Q2 2024 to 38.5 per cent in Q2 2025.

In the supply segment, revenue increased quarter on quarter to NOK105.5 million (US$10.46 million) from 96.8 million in Q2 2024, mainly due to higher utilisation (96 per cent versus 92 per cent). In the subsea and offshore renewable segment, revenue increased marginally quarter on quarter to NOK104 million (US$10.3 million) versus US$103.1 million (US$10.22 million).