Bourbon to provide logistics support for drilling campaign off Namibia
Bourbon has been awarded a new fully integrated logistics contract by an oil and gas major operator to support its six-month exploration campaign and the drilling of its first well in the waters of southern Namibia.
The contract’s scope covers the complete supply chain of the project:
Freight forwarding: International shipment and customs clearance of the equipment required for the drilling campaign, from Houston, Singapore and Antwerp, all the way to Walvis Bay, Namibia
Logistics base services: Management of the base and associated services (handling and lifting, equipment management, storage and warehousing, waste management, tank cleaning, etc)
Marine services: Provision of the platform supply vessels Bourbon Diamond, Bourbon Ruby, and Bourbon Topaz dedicated to the project
Bourbon will be in charge of the entire logistics operations’ planning and conduct. The operations will be supported by its proprietary data management system, which enables all logistics operations to be planned, executed, and controlled from end to end.
The seven-hectare logistics base is located in Walvis Bay and will employ almost 50 shore-based staff.