VESSEL CONVERSION | Saga X – Ferry rebuilt as accommodation ship for Canada's Woodfibre LNG

As with Woodfibre’s first accommodation vessel, Vancouver-based marine services provider the Bridgemans Services Group, through its Bridgemans Floatel division, will be the operator of Saga X.

Following the successful conversion of the vessel (which was originally completed as a Ro-Pax ferry in 1981 for Swedish owner Suomen Yritysrahoitus), Bridgemans will sail the 167-metre (548-foot) Saga X to the Woodfibre site and run its operations on a day to day basis.

“We leased the vessel and refit it in Greece to house workers for a construction project in the Philippines from 2021 to 2024,” Bridgemans told Baird Maritime. “We purchased the vessel in the summer of 2025, then she underwent her refit in Singapore and Batam in Indonesia, before making her way to Vancouver.”