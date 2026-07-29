Shipbroker files $2.94m lawsuit against Malaysia's Keyfield over vessel sale

Dubai-based shipbroker MVS Marine Services has filed a lawsuit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court against Keyfield Resolute, a subsidiary of Keyfield International, alleging unpaid commissions related to the sale of the vessel Keyfield Compassion.

The writ of summons, served on July 27, 2026, also names Keyfield International Group Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Kee Chit Huei as the second defendant and buyer Petro Laut as the third defendant.

MVS is seeking $1.84 million in an alleged five per cent commission jointly and severally from Keyfield Resolute and Dato’ Kee Chit Huei, together with $1.104 million in an alleged three per cent commission from Petro Laut.