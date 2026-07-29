Shipbroker files $2.94m lawsuit against Malaysia's Keyfield over vessel sale

Dubai-based shipbroker MVS Marine Services has filed a lawsuit in the Kuala Lumpur High Court against Keyfield Resolute, a subsidiary of Keyfield International, alleging unpaid commissions related to the sale of the vessel Keyfield Compassion.
The writ of summons, served on July 27, 2026, also names Keyfield International Group Chief Executive Officer Dato’ Kee Chit Huei as the second defendant and buyer Petro Laut as the third defendant.
MVS is seeking $1.84 million in an alleged five per cent commission jointly and severally from Keyfield Resolute and Dato’ Kee Chit Huei, together with $1.104 million in an alleged three per cent commission from Petro Laut.
Alternatively, the company is claiming $2.944 million on a quantum meruit basis for services it alleges were rendered, in addition to general damages, interest and legal costs.
The dispute relates to the sale of Keyfield Compassion, which Keyfield Resolute delivered to Petro Laut on February 20, 2026, following the signing of a memorandum of agreement on November 17, 2025.
Keyfield International stated that no brokerage agreement had been executed between MVS and Keyfield Resolute in connection with the transaction.
The lawsuit also includes a claim concerning the sale of another vessel. Keyfield Resolute described that aspect of the claim as "frivolous and vexatious" and said it does not involve any entity within the group.
According to a court letter dated July 21, 2026, case management has been scheduled for review on August 18, 2026.
Keyfield Resolute stated that it intends to vigorously defend the proceedings through its solicitors, maintaining that the claims are without merit. Keyfield International added that the legal action is not expected to have a material impact on the group's financial results, financial position or operations.