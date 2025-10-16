Prosafe reports 100 per cent fleet utilisation for September

Offshore accommodation vessel operator Prosafe has reported a fleet utilisation rate of 100 per cent for September 2025. The company's utilisation for the full third quarter of 2025 was 86 per cent.
With the Safe Boreas on a standby rate from September 1, Prosafe stated all its vessels are currently in operation.
In Brazil, the Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity, achieving an average commercial uptime of 99 per cent for the quarter. In the UK, the Safe Caledonia has maintained 100 per cent commercial uptime at the Captain Field since its contract began in June 2025.
The Safe Boreas is currently on standby in the Singapore region as it prepares for an upcoming 15-month firm contract in Australia, which has a start-up window in early December 2025.
Reese McNeel, interim CEO and CFO of Prosafe, said, “Prosafe is pleased to have all units in operation as we continue to deliver high gangway uptime and safe operations. All high-end units are contracted into 2027, with Safe Notos’ work for Petrobras extending all the way to 2030.”
McNeel added that the company sees continued strong market demand led by Brazil and projects offshore Africa and that it is well-positioned to increase its backlog in the coming quarters.