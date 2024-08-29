Prosafe accommodation platforms secure contracts in North Sea and Australia

The conditional letter of intent (LOI) was awarded to Prosafe in May 2024 while the contract was signed earlier this month.

The DP3-capable, semi-submersible accommodation platform Safe Boreas (pictured) will mobilise from the North Sea within the second quarter of 2025 and will undergo its five-yearly special periodic survey and other maintenance works prior to commencement of the contract. The value of the contract remains at approximately US$75 million to US$100 million depending on options.