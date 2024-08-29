Prosafe accommodation platforms secure contracts in North Sea and Australia
Norwegian offshore accommodation vessel provider Prosafe has entered into a contract with an undisclosed client for the provision of gangway connected operations to support a project off the coast of Western Australia for a firm period of 15 months with up to six months of options.
The conditional letter of intent (LOI) was awarded to Prosafe in May 2024 while the contract was signed earlier this month.
The DP3-capable, semi-submersible accommodation platform Safe Boreas (pictured) will mobilise from the North Sea within the second quarter of 2025 and will undergo its five-yearly special periodic survey and other maintenance works prior to commencement of the contract. The value of the contract remains at approximately US$75 million to US$100 million depending on options.
Prosafe has also entered into a contract with Ithaca Energy (UK) following the award of an LOI in July 2024. Safe Caledonia will provide accommodation support for Ithaca Energy at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea for a firm period of six months commencing June 2025 with up to three months of options.
The total value of the Ithaca Energy contract is approximately US$26 million to US$37 million depending on options.