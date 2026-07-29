Malaysia's Petra Energy to sell two accommodation vessels for $15m

Malaysian offshore marine services provider Petra Energy has agreed to dispose of two accommodation vessels, Petra Orbit and Petra Endeavour, for a total consideration of $15 million.

The transactions were executed through its subsidiary Petra Marine under separate agreements with United Arab Emirates-based Beaufond Swissline and India-based AJR Oil and Gas Engineering Services.

Under a memorandum of agreement signed on July 17, Beaufond Swissline will acquire the 2009-built Petra Orbit for $7.25 million. The transaction includes a 20 per cent deposit of $1.45 million, with the remaining 80 per cent balance of $5.8 million payable upon physical delivery of the Malaysian-flagged vessel at Kuantan Anchorage.