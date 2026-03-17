Malaysia's Keyfield secures offshore vessel contracts worth $38.6m

Keyfield International Group has obtained eight charter contracts valued at approximately MYR162 million ($38.6 million).
These agreements involve seven accommodation work boats and one anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) to be deployed across Malaysia, Thailand, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Seven of the charters are anticipated to commence in the first half of 2026, while the remaining contract is scheduled to start in early 2027, according to a statement from the group.
The firm durations for these contracts range from two months to one year with various extension options included.
The group noted that the extension options are valued at an additional MYR84 million, bringing the potential total revenue contribution to MYR246 million. These awards were secured despite challenging market conditions for offshore support vessels, the company reported.
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dato’ Darren Kee Chit Huei stated that the group remains focused on expanding its presence in key offshore markets.
The contracts are expected by the company to contribute positively to earnings and net assets for the financial years ending December 31, 2026 and December 31, 2027.