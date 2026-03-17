Malaysia's Keyfield secures offshore vessel contracts worth $38.6m

Keyfield International Group has obtained eight charter contracts valued at approximately MYR162 million ($38.6 million).

These agreements involve seven accommodation work boats and one anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTS) to be deployed across Malaysia, Thailand, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Seven of the charters are anticipated to commence in the first half of 2026, while the remaining contract is scheduled to start in early 2027, according to a statement from the group.

The firm durations for these contracts range from two months to one year with various extension options included.