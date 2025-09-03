Malaysia's Keyfield acquires DP2 accommodation workboat
Keyfield Marine, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian vessel operator Keyfield International, has acquired the DP2 accommodation workboat Carimin Acacia for a total cash consideration of MYR76 million (US$18 million).
The workboat is Malaysian-flagged and is currently in Malaysian waters. It was built in 2016 and has accommodation for 200 personnel and a total deck area of 750 square metres.
The seller of the vessel is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Carimin, an investment holding company incorporated in Malaysia.
Keyfield is principally involved in the vessel chartering business and currently has a fleet of 14 owned vessels, including eight accommodation workboats, which form the company's core segment. Of these, six are equipped with DP2 systems.
In June 2025, Keyfield completed the disposal of one four-point mooring accommodation workboat.
The acquisition of Carimin Acacia offers an opportunity for the company to replenish our its accommodation workboat fleet, increase its overall fleet size, and raise its DP2 accommodation workboat sub-fleet to seven units.
Keyfield said the vessel is equipped with the necessary specifications to meet domestic tender requirements and can be mobilised for operations within a short timeframe. As a DP2 accommodation workboat, it can also be utilised to support customers' operations in harsher environments such as those with congested seabeds, deeper waters and varied weather conditions.