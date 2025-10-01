Lianson Fleet Group sells accommodation workboat for $22m

Lianson Fleet Group announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Biru 1, signed a memorandum of agreement on September 10 for the sale of the accommodation workboat Kayra to MAG Offshore Investments for $22 million.
The Kayra is a Malaysian-flagged DP2 accommodation workboat built in 2013. The vessel has a deadweight tonnage of 3,500 DWT and accommodation for up to 200 people. The company stated that no liabilities or guarantees will remain with it after completion of the sale.
Lianson Fleet Group said the sale price was determined on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis, reflecting market values of similar vessels of the same age and specifications.
The disposal forms part of the company’s fleet renewal programme to modernise and diversify its fleet in line with oil and gas industry requirements.
According to the group, proceeds from the sale will be used for early repayment of an existing financing facility, as well as for general corporate purposes and future growth initiatives. The company stated that the disposal will contribute positively to its earnings, net assets and gearing for the financial year ending December 31, 2025.
Lianson Fleet Group added that the transaction does not require shareholder or regulatory approval, and that the sale is scheduled to be completed by December 2025.