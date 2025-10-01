Lianson Fleet Group sells accommodation workboat for $22m

Lianson Fleet Group announced that its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Icon Biru 1, signed a memorandum of agreement on September 10 for the sale of the accommodation workboat Kayra to MAG Offshore Investments for $22 million.

The Kayra is a Malaysian-flagged DP2 accommodation workboat built in 2013. The vessel has a deadweight tonnage of 3,500 DWT and accommodation for up to 200 people. The company stated that no liabilities or guarantees will remain with it after completion of the sale.