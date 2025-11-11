Canada's Woodfibre LNG secures regulatory approval for second accommodation vessel

Canadian LNG export company Woodfibre LNG has received regulatory approval from the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Squamish Nation for a second floating workforce accommodation vessel to support construction at the Woodfibre LNG site.
Woodfibre LNG said the second accommodation vessel will add 642 new rooms for skilled tradespeople to work at site. According to the company, bringing additional workforce on-site will be crucial in completing facility construction as quickly as possible and bringing more Canadian LNG to global markets.
"The new floatel builds on a successful model with the same commitment to safety, environmental protection and respect for the local community," said Luke Schauerte, Chief Executive Officer of Woodfibre LNG.
The first floatel, Isabelle X, has been successfully operating at site since June 2024.
Woodfibre LNG expects Saga X will arrive in Vancouver on Wednesday, November 12, at which time it will undergo some final refits, provisioning and regulatory inspections. The vessel will then sail to and be moored at the Woodfibre LNG site later in the month.
Similar to the first floatel, Vancouver-based marine services provider the Bridgemans Services Group will be the operator of the new floatel. Following the successful retrofit, Bridgemans will sail Saga X to the Woodfibre LNG site and run its operations on a day to day basis.
Woodfibre LNG said the floatel will integrate the same high-efficiency systems, environmental controls, and low-impact operating procedures already in place on Isabelle X.