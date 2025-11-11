Canada's Woodfibre LNG secures regulatory approval for second accommodation vessel

Canadian LNG export company Woodfibre LNG has received regulatory approval from the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Squamish Nation for a second floating workforce accommodation vessel to support construction at the Woodfibre LNG site.

Woodfibre LNG said the second accommodation vessel will add 642 new rooms for skilled tradespeople to work at site. According to the company, bringing additional workforce on-site will be crucial in completing facility construction as quickly as possible and bringing more Canadian LNG to global markets.