Bridgemans Services Group adds 275-cabin floatel to its fleet

Bridgemans Services Group has announced the addition of the former Ro-Pax ferry Mega X to its fleet of floatels. The vessel features 275 cabins and is currently undergoing a comprehensive refit to incorporate workforce accommodation amenities, including a gym, office spaces, recreation areas, and a vehicle deck for cargo storage.

The Mega X was built in Japan in 1993. The vessel previously operated in Italy as the Mega Express Five under Corsica Ferries.