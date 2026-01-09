Bridgemans Services Group adds 275-cabin floatel to its fleet

Bridgemans Services Group has announced the addition of the former Ro-Pax ferry Mega X to its fleet of floatels. The vessel features 275 cabins and is currently undergoing a comprehensive refit to incorporate workforce accommodation amenities, including a gym, office spaces, recreation areas, and a vehicle deck for cargo storage.
The Mega X was built in Japan in 1993. The vessel previously operated in Italy as the Mega Express Five under Corsica Ferries.
Bridgemans stated Mega X is configured to meet global demand for early works workforce accommodations supporting industrial LNG and energy construction projects. The refit is scheduled for completion in late January, with the vessel expected to mobilise for its first project in the spring.
President and CEO Brian Grange stated that the refit team transitioned to the Mega X project one month after delivering the Saga X to an LNG project in Canada. The company specialises in marine logistics and operational support for major energy and infrastructure projects.