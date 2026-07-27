Keppel retreats from direct rig ownership in $2.87b divestment

Apollo Global Management will invest $1.5 billion in Singapore-based Keppel's new private fund that will hold six operational oil rigs, the two companies said on Monday.

The deal will help Keppel monetise its non-core assets and unlock capital for re-investment, while allowing Apollo to tap into the region’s offshore energy market, which is seeing high utilisation rates and long-term demand trends.

The transaction is part of Keppel's plans to divest 10 oil rigs held by its indirect subsidiary, Rigco Holding, for nearly SG$3.7 billion ($2.87 billion), to free up funds for new investments, reduce debt and reward shareholders.

Keppel expects to receive $478 million in cash this year through the divestment of the six rigs to the new Keppel Offshore Fund for SG$1.2 billion.