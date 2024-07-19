VESSEL REVIEW | Zhongnan Yuan 520 – Testing and exploration jackup to support Chinese offshore renewables projects

Chinese shipbuilder CSSC Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant recently completed construction of a self-elevating platform (SEP) optimised for research and testing in support of offshore renewable projects. Zhongnan Yuan 520 (中南院520; “Zhongnan Institute 520”) will be operated by the PowerChina Zhongnan Survey, Design and Research Institute.

The SEP has an LOA of 64 metres (210 feet), a beam of 36 metres (120 feet), a draught of three metres (10 feet), a total deck area of 1,000 square metres (11,000 square feet), accommodation for 60 personnel, and ample facilities that will help ensure 25 consecutive days of offshore operations. This will enable technicians to thoroughly conduct engineering surveys of offshore wind farms in various sea areas as well as high-precision marine surveys, marine resources surveys, geological exploration, and earth science research activities.

The platform can also be used to transport as well as test marine equipment before these are to be used operationally.