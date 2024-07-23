VESSEL REVIEW | Lankun 01 – Shandong Marine’s newest installation jackup boasts 1,500-tonne lifting capacity

Shandong Lankun Marine Engineering, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned conglomerate the Shandong Marine Group, recently took delivery of a new self-elevating platform (SEP) fitted with a heavy duty offshore crane built by the Wison Group to a design by the 708 Research Institute of the China Shipbuilding Group (CSG). Lankun 01 (藍鲲01) will be used primarily for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines and their associated components in both coastal and deep-sea waters.

The all-steel SEP has an LOA of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 50 metres (160 feet), and a depth of 10 metres (30 feet). The vessel also has four piling legs and four separate rack and pinion lifting systems. The legs can be extended to enable installation works at depths of as much as 70 metres (230 feet) while the fully rotating, leg encircling crane can lift 1,500 tonnes up to a maximum height of 170 metres (560 feet), making it ideal for use with large wind turbines of 16 to 20 MW output.