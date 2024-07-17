VESSEL REVIEW | Jana 504 & Jana 505 – Accommodation jackups join Saudi operator's offshore energy support fleet
Jana Marine Services of Saudi Arabia recently welcomed two new jackup vessels in a series into its offshore support fleet. The Panamanian-flagged Jana 504 and Jana 505 were both built in China by CSSC Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant in compliance to ABS' SMART and IDM-A notations.
Each of the two vessels has an LOA of 92 metres (300 feet), a moulded beam of 40 metres (130 feet), a design draught of only 3.3 metres (11 feet), a moulded depth of 6.1 metres (20 feet), a displacement of 5,700 tonnes, and accommodation spaces for up to 150 personnel in the bow. The four pile legs that each measure 95 metres (310 feet) long can be extended via a 110-tonne electric rack and pinion lifting system to allow safe deployment in water depths of up to 55 metres (180 feet).
Durable platforms suited for Middle East waters
Also fitted on each jackup are a helicopter deck and two YQHG4650-100T-15M pile winding cranes supplied by CSSC South China Marine Machinery. Each crane has two dedicated 200kW motors and a safe working load of 100 tonnes. A total deck area of 1,400 square metres (15,000 square feet) will meanwhile help facilitate oilfield services or accommodate payloads totalling over 4,800 tonnes.
Each jackup’s propulsion system consists of four Cummins S6L1M-H41 825kW generators, two Cummins S7L1W-K42 1,800kW generators, and four ABB AMI 450L6L 1,300kW electrically-driven azimuthing thrusters. This configuration can deliver a speed of six knots as well as enable accurate positioning at work sites prior to extending the pile legs. Fuel oil, lube oil, and fresh water capacities on each vessel are 459.8 cubic metres (16,240 cubic feet), 19.4 cubic metres (685 cubic feet), and 523.2 cubic metres (18,480 cubic feet), respectively.
The jackups are optimised for operation in Middle East waters to support Jana Marine's clients in the offshore oil and gas industry. The vessels’ initial deployment will entail the provision of lifetime assistance services for Saudi Aramco off Saudi Arabia.