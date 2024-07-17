VESSEL REVIEW | Jana 504 & Jana 505 – Accommodation jackups join Saudi operator's offshore energy support fleet

Jana Marine Services of Saudi Arabia recently welcomed two new jackup vessels in a series into its offshore support fleet. The Panamanian-flagged Jana 504 and Jana 505 were both built in China by CSSC Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant in compliance to ABS' SMART and IDM-A notations.

Each of the two vessels has an LOA of 92 metres (300 feet), a moulded beam of 40 metres (130 feet), a design draught of only 3.3 metres (11 feet), a moulded depth of 6.1 metres (20 feet), a displacement of 5,700 tonnes, and accommodation spaces for up to 150 personnel in the bow. The four pile legs that each measure 95 metres (310 feet) long can be extended via a 110-tonne electric rack and pinion lifting system to allow safe deployment in water depths of up to 55 metres (180 feet).