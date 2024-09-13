VESSEL REVIEW | Hengtong Haiyue – Large-capacity wind installation jackup enters service with China's Hengtong Group
Chinese cable manufacturer the Hengtong Group has taken delivery of a new self-propelled, jackup wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) built by Dajin Heavy Industries for operation in Chinese offshore waters.
Significant lifting and installation capacity
Hengtong Haiyue (亨通海悦) has an LOA of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 50 metres (160 feet), a design draught of 6.9 metres (23 feet), a depth of 10 metres (33 feet), and a working deck with a total area of 4,000 square metres (43,000 square feet).
The vessel also boats a fully rotating deck crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 tonnes, a smaller auxiliary crane that can lift up to 450 tonnes, and four piling legs that will allow installation works to be performed at water depths of up to 70 metres (230 feet).
Built to accommodate some of the largest wind turbines
The WTIV, which was designed in compliance with China Classification Society rules, will be capable of installing large wind turbines of up to 20 MW capacity as well as their associated components, thanks to its large open deck that can carry up to 8,500 tonnes of assorted payloads.
Because of its ability to greatly extend its operating height, the vessel can perform installation works across a broader range of offshore areas. More than 80 per cent domestic content was used in its construction.