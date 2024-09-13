VESSEL REVIEW | Hengtong Haiyue – Large-capacity wind installation jackup enters service with China's Hengtong Group

Hengtong Haiyue (亨通海悦) has an LOA of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 50 metres (160 feet), a design draught of 6.9 metres (23 feet), a depth of 10 metres (33 feet), and a working deck with a total area of 4,000 square metres (43,000 square feet).

The vessel also boats a fully rotating deck crane with a lifting capacity of 1,600 tonnes, a smaller auxiliary crane that can lift up to 450 tonnes, and four piling legs that will allow installation works to be performed at water depths of up to 70 metres (230 feet).