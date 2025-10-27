VESSEL REVIEW | Charybdis – Dominion Energy's new jackup to support wind turbine installation on US East Coast

Seatrium AmFELS of Brownsville, Texas, has delivered Charybdis, a new wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) ordered from the company by Dominion Energy.

The self-elevating WTIV, which will be deployed at the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project site 27 miles (43 kilometres) off the coast of Virginia Beach, Virginia, is the first US-built and Jones Act-qualified offshore wind installation vessel, according to the US Department of the Interior.

As a Jones Act-compliant vessel, Charybdis will be operated by US crews and will provide Dominion Energy with a homegrown installation solution to better enable the US offshore wind industry to bring renewable energy to customers.