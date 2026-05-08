Vessel evacuations pull down Gulf Marine Services Q1 profit

Gulf Marine Services on Friday reported a 24 per cent fall in first-quarter profit after the UAE-based firm was instructed to evacuate four vessels from a Gulf Cooperation Council country in March as a precautionary measure due to the Iran War.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began in late February, has seen Iran launch retaliatory attacks across all six GCC states, effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil supplies pass.

The offshore marine support company said crews returned to all evacuated vessels in early April and clients rejoined operations on two of them days later, while Gulf Marine Services maintained its full-year 2026 profit forecast.