OPINION | Middle East conflict reverberates through jackup market

In January 2026, Westwood’s RigLogix forecast that the global jackup market would begin its long‑anticipated recovery from mid‑to-late‑2026, following a difficult period stretching back to 2024. That optimism was underpinned by strengthening demand from the world’s most active jackup basin – the Arabian Gulf – which alone accounts for around 36 per cent of global jackup supply.

As 2026 progressed, the early signals appeared encouraging. Tendering momentum accelerated across the Arabian Gulf in late 2025 and into early 2026, a growing number of developments moved closer to final investment decision, and high‑impact exploration successes – particularly offshore Kuwait – reinforced longer‑term activity visibility. Several jackups suspended during earlier market dislocations were expected to return to work with Saudi Aramco, while many others were already absorbed into new contracts elsewhere around the globe.

Taken together, the narrative was broadly constructive.